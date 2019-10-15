Ihedioha terminates stadium project over shoddy work 

Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday terminated one of the mini-stadium projects at Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area, claiming that it was not in line with the standard.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Chibuike Onyeukwu, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

The governor was quoted to have urged traditional rulers to take charge of the projects in their domain.

According to the statement, “Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON has identified quality projects as the hallmark of his administration, assuring that standards will not be compromised in the quality of projects his administration will implement across the State.

“Governor Ihedioha is on tour of the 27 local government areas in Imo State, to inspect and assess projects, built by the Chairmen of Interim Management Committees.

“He had visited seven local governments thus far, where he echoed the benefits and importance of the ongoing construction of a befitting secretariat complex and mini stadium/sports centre to the people of the State.”