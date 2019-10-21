Ihedioha bans open defecation in Imo

Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Monday banned open defecation in the state.

Ihedioha made this declaration at Concorde Hotel in Owerri, during the 2019 global handwashing day celebration organized by the state Ministry of Public Utilities in collaboration with Imo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (IMORUWASAA).

In addition, the governor ordered the close observation of handwashing activities in schools in the state, for effective adherence to the policy on hand washing.

He said the policy was aimed at improving the practice of hygiene and sanitation in the state.

Vanguard