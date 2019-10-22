Ihedioha awards scholarship to three students in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

Three students of the Technical College, Osu, Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State, have been awarded educational scholarship by Governor Emeka Ihedioha, for constructing a remote-controlled prototype car with siren.

Governor Ihedioha, who announced the scholarship award after keenly watching the demonstration of the students’ remote controlled prototype car, reiterated his administration’s determination to encourage technical and vocational training in the state.

“I am impressed by the innovation displayed by these promising youngsters. I have no doubt that if these students are encouraged, they will not only go places, but will be a source of pride to their families, Imo State and Nigeria”, Ihedioha said.

He charged the students to relentlessly pursue their career in technical education, to enable them realize their lofty goals.

“I charge you to relentlessly pursue your career in technical education. It is the only way you will realize your lofty goals in life. As a show of my personal appreciation of what you have displayed today (yesterday), I will personally train you to the highest level of education in Nigeria”, Ihedioha said.

The Governor later performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Technical College in Osu, in addition to the inspection of the inspection of the sports complex and Isiala Mbano Local Government Secretariat.

Explaining why he decided to undertake the inspection tour of the projects, Governor Ihedioha said “the state has no money to waste and cannot afford to embark on shabby projects”.

The Governor further explained that another reason for his decision to tour the local government projects was to ensure that the local Councils are properly utilizing public funds.

He assured that very soon, Imo State will become a centre for national and international sporting events, which will ultimately become a major booster to the state’s internally generated revenue.

Chief Ihedioha pleaded with traditional rulers and their subjects, to take keen interest in monitoring government activities and projects, pointing out that “projects done for the people, must be monitored by the people, to ensure their strict compliance with the highest standards”.

Addressing the dilapidated road network across the state, Ihedioha expressed sympathy for the difficulties the citizenry are currently facing on the roads, promising that structures are already in place to ensure that the roads are rehabilitated.

Vanguard recalls that the Governor has, in the past few days, embarked on inspection tour of the local council areas, with particular interest in the Local Government Sports Development/Recreation Centres and secretariats.

At the time of going to press, only Oguta and Our West, out of the 27 local government areas, were yet to be visited by the Governor.