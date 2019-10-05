Igbo women are on this earth for Yoruba men — Ycee

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, professionally known as Ycee may have bitten more than he can chew by declaring love for Igbo women in the most unusual of ways. The rapper, in expressing his love for Igbo women said God created them for Yoruba men.

The ‘Jagaban’ crooner made the statement on twitter during the week to the bewilderment and outrage of many, particularly of the Igbo extraction.

He wrote, “ Igbo women were put on this earth for Yoruba men”

While some of his fans took it as a punch in the face, being Igbo, others agreed with him, further highlighting characteristics that make Igbo women more desirable ahead of women from other tribes in Nigeria.

One fan wrote: “So, who will now marry all these dirty Yoruba girls? Please focus on your tribe.” And another queried him, “And Yoruba women for who?”:

Another fan has this to say, “ Igbo girls love Yoruba guys die. I once asked her why and she says never a dull moment with Yoruba Gees but my Igbo brothers damn boring, always about money.”

Vanguard