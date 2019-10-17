Breaking News
Igbo leaders meet Buhari today

On 7:50 am

By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

Governors from South East selected Igbo leaders, including prominent traditional rulers, will meet President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Villa Thursday.

Also on the delegation are some members of the National Assembly from the zone.

The presidency on Wednesday was said to have despatched a Presidential Jet to Imo Airport, Owerri to take some of the delegation members to Abuja ahead of the meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss issues bordering on the zone, including the closed Akanu Ibiam International airport, the deplorable condition of some federal roads in the zone, among others.

On Monday, the South-East Governors met with other leaders to articulate their position ahead of the meeting.

The issue of the closed airport has been generating public discussions in the zone more so as the Yuletide is fast approaching.

