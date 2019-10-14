By Dennis Agbo

IGBO Leaders have failed to disclose the agenda for their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled to hold this week.

Emerging from a meeting in Enugu, Monday, held with Governors of the South East Governors, the leaders said they were only going to discuss about the welfare of Ndigbo with President Buhari.

Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi told newsmen that “we resolved to see Mr. President for the Welfare of our people.”

Governor Umahi refused to take questions from newsmen after the brief statement.

Those who attended the meeting included the Governors of Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia state. Deputy Governor of Imo state, Mr Gerald Irona was also in attendance.

Other Igbo Leaders in attendance included the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Senators Jim Nwobodo, Victor Umeh and Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Others are: The Catholic Bishio of Enugu Diocese, Dr. CVC Onaga, the Methodist Archbishop of Enugu, Christopher Ede, among others.

Vanguard however learnt that the issue of the stalemated reconstruction of Enugu International Airport is top on the agenda of the meeting with the President.

It was also learnt that three Representatives were drawn from each state of the zone to form part of delegation for the meeting with President Buhari.

