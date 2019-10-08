By Esther Onyegbula

The Association of Igbo Speaking Community of Lagos State, has accused their former Deputy President General of self declaration as the President General of the association without following due electoral process.

They made this accusation in a press statement signed by the Chairman of board of trustees of the association, Dr. Jonathan Nnaji.

According to the association, proof of the accused, Chief Sunday Udeh declaring himself as the President General were seen in viral video images and write ups.

The statement read: “It has been brought to the notice of the board of trustee of Igbo speaking community, Lagos State, the organ empowered by the act of the Corporate Affairs Commission(CAC), to anchor the corporate administration, of Igbo speaking community, Lagos state and under whose auspice, you were elected as a former Deputy President General and a President General aspirant, in the recent botched election, that was slated for a change of leadership of our association, which was botched mid way and which you, Chief Sunday Udeh, is eminently on the know of this intransigence and thereafter, submitted yourself and certain documents, to the authority of the board of trustee of the community, working for the amicable resolution of the impasse.

“Ironically and to our bewilderment and disbelief, we got video images and write ups, which has since gone viral, of your attempt, albeit unconstitutional and nullity, to declare yourself, president general, without due process.

“We therefore and herewith, put it to you, Chief Sunday Udeh, a former deputy president general of Igbo speaking community, Lagos state, that on the day of the lord, 11th day of September, 2019, within the precinct of Oshodi magisterial district, with other none members of Igbo speaking community and with intent to cause disaffection and disquiet in Igbo speaking community, Lagos state, declared yourself, a duly elected president general of igbo speaking community, against due imagination and without going through any lawful election and other processes, an action meant to inflame or cause chaos, in our peaceful association.”

It further read: “Your unconstitutional action, is therefore, an unacceptable affront, meant to derail peace, expose the association to public ridicule and opprobrium and therefore, completely unacceptable and a nullity, as you cannot be a judge in your own matter.

“Sir, in lieu’ of these and others, the registered trustee members of Igbo speaking community, Lagos state, mindful of their responsibilities as the arbiters on all fundamental issues regarding the association and conscious of their role as fathers, to all embers and to be fair at all times, wants you, chief Sunday Udeh, to put in writing, within seven days of receipt of this letter, why you should not be reprimanded, for the above intransigence and perceived breaches, if only to serve as a deterrent measure, with intention to forestall future adventure.”

Vanguard