By Chris Onuoha

The Prestigious Leadership Excellence Award of Igbere TV will recognise and honour the outstanding impacts of Leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria. The most anticipated award is dated for 28th of November 2019 at Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Abuja.

The distinguished Award Nominees are Dr. Godwin Maduka, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Dr. Sam Onyisi (Peace Mass), Dr. Linda Ayade (Cross River State first Lady), Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji (Abia Speaker), Engr. Ajibola Abiola, (Director Nigeria Broadcast Academy), Femi Adesina, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, ex Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, Satguru Maharaj Ji, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Cosmos Ndukwe, Engr. Ndukwe Iko, Bar. Gordy Uche (SAN), Dr. Nkem Chibogu Kenneth and Sir Daniel Chukwudozie.

Some other categories has the nomination of Senator Godswill Akpabio, Hon. Onofiok Luke, Dr. Uche Ogah (Minister of state (Mines and Steel), Sen. Ita Enang (SA to Buhari on Niger Delta), Kanu Nwankwo, Kalu Uche, Bar. ACB Agbazuere.

According to Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, the Chairman of the organizing committee, in a press statement issued to newsmen yesterday, he noted that the 2019 edition of Leadership Excellence Award would be one of the most outstanding and credible Award ceremonies in Nigeria, as all hands are on deck to make the occasion the best of its kind.

The occasion will witness the distinguished presence of the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor-Kalu who shall be the Chief Host and personalities in Presidency, State Governments, National and State Assemblies, Economic Industries, Humanitarian Affairs and Human Activism.

Uzor-Kalu stated that the Nominees have made significant efforts in delivering good governance and excellent leadership. The Award categories the Leadership Excellence, Award are “Man of the Year”, “Award for Peace and Democracy”, “Best Performing Governor”, “Best performing House of Reps Members”, “Award for Integrity”, “First Lady of the Year”, “Activist of the year”, Best Performing Senator, Best “Performing State Assembly Speaker”, “Award for Leadership” etc.

The Award is organised to honour and applaud excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic aides.

Vanguard