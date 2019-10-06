Breaking News
Igando inferno claims five-year-old boy

A five-year-old boy, Praise Emeka, has been burnt in an inferno that occurred at No. 4, Ben Okonkwo St., Igando, Lagos State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Elkana said that Igando Police Station on Friday received a distress call about the inferno that broke out at the said address.

He also said that the value of the properties destroyed by the fire is yet to be estimated.

“The combined efforts of the Police and fire service led to the rescue of other occupants of the building and prevented the fire from escalating.

“Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Elkana said.

Vanguard

