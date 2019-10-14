IDAN set to hold 5th edition of Guide for business conference 

Foremost interior design and lifestyle platform, the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) is set to hold its annual exhibition, a two-day conference and networking event which is scheduled to take place at the Wings Complex, Victoria Island, Lagos, from the 17th to the 18th of October 2019.

Now in its 5th year, Guide for Business has broadened the spectrum of its audience. This edition, themed ‘Freedom to Design’, is set to provide creative professionals and entrepreneurs with business and career development tools from a range of industry leaders, delivering information in areas such as finance, taxation, human resources, business development, project management, insurance, health and wellness to name a few. The event also provides a platform for established and aspiring design professions to network with other service providers.

Speaking with Vanguard, the president of IDAN, Omon Anenih – Mordi revealed that this year’s edition will afford those in attendance the opportunity to share their voice and learn from a broad spectrum of speakers in the Nigerian business landscape.

“The theme of this year’s GUIDE gives us a unique opportunity to take a vibrant and enticing look at the business side of design practice, dissect the concept of ‘freedom’ in the design profession, and allow designers to share their voice and learn from a broad spectrum of speakers in the Nigerian business landscape. We are looking forward to engaging, informative and entertaining sessions on both days and we hope this new initiative will help our profession to understand and elevate its role in shaping our economy,” she said.

Vanguard Nigeria News