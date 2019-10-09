ICPC, police collaborate to tackle corruption in Force

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) has solicited the collaboration of the Nigerian Police Force in the bid to tackle corruption in the force.

The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made the call when he led a management team of the Commission to the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, in Abuja.

The Spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Owasanoye cited the recent sting operation between the ICPC and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) that led to the arrest of some marshals involved in the extortion of motorists.

At least 37 FRSC operatives were arrested in the operation in late August.

He said if replicated on “deviant policemen,” it would help “correct some of the public perception of corruption in the police.’’

The ICPC chief stressed the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies to stem the tide of corruption in the country.

According to him, there are several areas of collaboration between the ICPC and the police that needed to be rejigged for effective service delivery.

One of them, he said, is the deployment of armed police personnel to the Commission’s offices across the country.

He identified another area as the assignment of a “special protection squad’ for the Commission’s “big-ticket investigations’’ like Constituency Projects Tracking and sting operations.

Owasanoye said the current practice was for ICPC to write to Police Commissioners in various State Commands for armed policemen when the need arose. (NAN)

Vanguard