ICPC distributes 6 tractors recovered from Bauchi Senator

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in Bauchi, on Thursday handed over to six Local Government Councils, six tractors worth N72 million recovered from a former senator.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state Anti-graft Commissioner, Abubakar Dutsinma, presented the tractors to representatives of Ganjuwa, Misau, Dambam, Darazo, Warji and Ningi Local Government Councils.

He said that the items were recovered on July 31, 2019, by a special Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), set up in 12 states of the federation by the commission, in collaboration with civil society organisations.

Abubakar said the tractors were part of the 2015 constituency projects awarded to the six councils through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Also read:

He explained that in the course of its assignment, the group discovered that the items were under 2015 constituency projects and were bought by the senator but could not be delivered to the councils.

“We saw the papers from the contractors showing that the items were paid for and delivered, but unfortunately, they were not handed over to the beneficiaries.

“We visited the senator’s farm situated in Yuli, where the items were alleged to have been kept but later traced them to the Ganjuwa Council Secretariat and secured them.

“The group then ordered the senator to go and refurbish the tractors as they were in shambles and he complied,” he said.

He said that the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye, ordered the release of the items for distribution to the beneficiaries.

Vanguard