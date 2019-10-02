New kings dare Olubadan, wear crowns

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Some of the new kings who were installed by the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi on Tuesday made good their promise as they appeared wearing their beaded crowns to a function which the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji also attended.

The kings had earlier vowed to wear their beaded crowns to any outing they would attend but promised not to wear it to the Olubadan Palace at Popoyempja as a mark of honour for the paramount ruler.

The promotion of the high chiefs by the former governor and wearing of the crowns have been a knotty issue within the Ibadan traditional council.

Though a reconciliation process has started to bring Olubadan and the estranged kings who are members of Olubadan in council, the new kings had said the peace movement did not affect their beaded crowns.

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes which had set the peace process in motion had invited several indigenes of the city for the inauguration of projects at Ibadan House when the kings appeared with their crowns.

The event was also to honour some indigenes of the city including former governor Abiola Ajimobi.

One of those who wore crowns included Oba Eddy Oyewole. But, Oba Lekan Balogun, Otun Olubadan who is next in rank to the Olubadan wore an ordinary cap.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde told the traditional rulers that he would not meddle in the traditional crisis.

Governor Makinde said this during a reception to mark the installation of the 14th Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief (Mrs) Theresa Oyekanmi at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mrs Funmi Orisadeyi, Governor Makinde said,

“I pray that God grants Iyalode long life to serve the people. I want to reiterate my commitment not to interfere in the traditional Chieftaincy system in Ibadan.

“My resolve is that as your son, I am determined to support you and bring glory to our traditional system and institution.

