I will prove everybody wrong again, Ruiz vows ahead of match against Joshua

The Mexican, Andy Ruiz, that defeated Anthony Joshua in June has sent out a warning to the Nigerian heavyweight boxer he will coming into the game scheduled for December 7, “lighter, faster and more powerful”.

Ruiz took the whole world by surprise when he floored Joshua four times during their last match in New York. He was indeed considered the underdog.

“I have a lot of respect for Anthony, outside the ring he is a very good man”, Ruiz told ESPN Deportes.

“But inside [the ring] there are no friends, there is no respect or anything.

“It will not be an easy fight. I think it will be a hard fight, but nothing is easy in life, so we are training very hard. We will be prepared for whatever he bring.

“I will arrive in better condition…. lighter, faster and more powerful. They will believe that in December they will win.

“People will always talk like this, but I have faith that we’re going to win and shut up more mouths.”

The 30-year-old, Ruiz, was a late replacement for the match. Joshua was previously booked to fight Jarell Miller but the latter could not after due to failing three different drug tests.

Another possible replacement would have been Luis Oritz but he turned down the offer, after which Ruiz stepped-in.

