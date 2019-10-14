I will ensure full autonomy for LGCs — Gov. Fintiri

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring full autonomy for local government councils in the state.

Fintiri gave the assurance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyalists during a grand rally at Mahmud Ribadu Square on Monday in Yola.

He noted that his administration would not touch a single penny from local government accounts apart from the statutory deductions and insisted on transparent leadership.

On the court verdict that upheld his victory, he said there was no means of shortcut to attain leadership position, but only through destiny from the Almighty.

“My emergence as state Governor was a will of God and nobody can challenge that will.

“I am assuring you, I will not let you down and we are going to build a strong and positive government that will impact positively on the people of the state,” he said.

According to Fintiri, his administration will make sure that every child in the state is given the opportunity for free primary and secondary education.

Speaking earlier, Mr Tahir Shehu, the state Chairman of PDP, said the rally was organised to express their appreciation to Almighty that gave them victory in the recent election tribunal judgment.

Shehu said the ruling party had well prepared for the November local government election and called on the people of the state to support the party.

