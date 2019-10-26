I will continue to work for peace and unity of Plateau – Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said on Saturday he would continue to work for peace and unity among the people of the state.

Lalong gave the assurance at a memorial Mass for his late uncle, Stephen Sule, and other deceased relations in Shendam.

The governor also explained why he built infrastructure in schools and hospitals before he would employ more personnel, saying he met dilapidated structures that were not conducive for learning.

He, however, assured that workers would be employed after issues relating to the new N30, 000 minimum wage have resolved.

On why he used the name “Sule” as his surname in some documents, the governor said the late Stephen Sule adopted him as his son.

He said: “Late Sule went to his brothers in the village and told them that he wanted a male child to train because there was no primary school in Ajikamai, my village, then.

“Quickly my father gave me to him, and said take this one, he is your son, henceforth.

“I met other children in his house and all of us were using his name.

“It was my uncle that told me when I was in form five that I had now grown up and that I should change to my father’s name.

“He told me that I am the first son, if I don’t change it, my siblings would be confused.

“I changed to my father’s name and today it has become a subject of litigation.” (NAN)

