I will carry Nigerians along in our programmes — Buhari

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reiterated his determination to carry all parts of the country along in its programmes.

President Buhari made the pledge when he received some of the ministers who worked with him when he was head of state between January 1984 and August 1985 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “Let me recall how we got things done then because it was a military administration. I pledged to carry everyone along on my last lap as a democratically elected leader.”

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, thanked the former ministers “for being consistently in touch” and particularly lauded the military for building Abuja as a new Federal Capital for the country.

The leader of the delegation, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who served as Minister of External Affairs, said the team came to congratulate the President on his achievements in security, foreign affairs, anti-corruption, education, and many others.

He said, “We were appointed 35 years and nine months ago. At least 18 of us were sworn in. Your leadership was firm, but you also gave us a free hand to operate. You knew what each person was doing. We will never forget the opportunity you gave us. We remain patriots.”

He commended the President on the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council, adding that the same should be considered for security and foreign affairs.

Other former ministers in the team were Major-Gen, Muhammed Magoro (Internal Affairs), Dr. Emmanuel Nsan (Health), Alhaji Ibrahim Yakima Abdullah (Education) and Brig-Gen Ahmed Abdullahi (Communications).

A minute silence was observed in memory of those who have died among the former ministers.

Vanguard