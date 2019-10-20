I was treated like a common criminal, impeached Kogi dep. gov, Achuba says

…Says he will go to court

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Impeached Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba has said that his purported impeachment last Friday by the state house of assembly was unconstitutional and illegal, that will not stand the test of the judiciary.

Achuba in a press conference on Sunday held at his private residence in Lokoja said that swearing-in anyone else as the governor is planning will amount to a continuation of illegality.

He called on President Muhammad Buhari to beam searchlight on the level yif lawlessness going on in Kogi state to prevent an emergence of another Boko haram insurgency.

Achuba said he had already instructed his lawyer to commence judicial process to reclaim his mandate and put an end to executive lawlessness happening in the state.

He also lamented that he was treated like a common criminal by the police on the instruction of the governor hours after the assembly pronounced their decision.





He said “I was treated like a common criminal when police were drafted to prevent entry and exist from my official residence, while electricity to my house was disconnected. I went to put on the generator set, only for it to be disabled by the government.”

Achuba said he had to call someone to pick him from the official residence as the police prevented him from leaving with any vehicle.

