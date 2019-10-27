I never said I was a good girl, Funmi Awelewa slams trolls

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful Yoruba actress, Funmi Awelewa, known in the Nollywood circuit as Morili Orofo, might have gotten more than she bargained for when she decided to post a luscious picture of herself on Instagram in swimsuit as barrage of negative comments greeted her.

Funmi, who is seen by most of her over 800 thousand followers as a very decent woman was perceived to have gone over the edge with the picture and they gave her a piece of their minds in the most unreserved ways. Even some of her colleagues were taken aback and wondered if her phone had been hacked because they couldn’t come to terms with the sensual display from the Ibadan-born actress.

“Dem hack your phone ni?” actress Nkechi Blessing had commented.

“ My own comment is, but why?” said another colleague of hers, known as Jigan Babaoja.

“Nobody hacked her phone, she’s is trying to break the internet and trend a little,” one of her followers reasoned. But Funmi had answer for everyone of them.

“ No, I’m not trying to trend a little because I’m not an attention seeker. I ‘m living my best life and this new me comes with full fire package. Don’t come closer, so you don’t get burnt,” she fired back.

Continuing, she added, “ I wonder shy you people took this personal over just an ordinary mirror pose. I wish you can go through my phone to see more bad mad ass pictures. Because pictures like this don’t make it to the Instagram doesn’t mean one is good. I never said I was a good girl and I am not bad either. I am me! Some of you people are just fucking hypocrites, acting like you have opinion over my life.”

Funmi Awelewa hit the limelight with her second personal production ‘Aromimawe’ in 2015. She has since produced many others, featuring in many blockbuster movies of Yoruba genre.

Vanguard