PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to carry all parts of Nigeria along in this his last tenure.

President Buhari made the pledge when he received some of the Ministers who served with him as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari recalled “how we got things done then,” because it was a military administration, and pledged to “carry everyone along on my last lap as a democratically elected leader.”

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina thanked the former Ministers "for being consistently in touch" and particularly lauded the military for building Abuja as new Federal capital for the country.