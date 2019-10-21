I have produced over 100 broadcasters- 2019 On-Air Personality

By Bose Adelaja

2019 Nigeria On Air Personality (OAP) of the year (Radio Category) Jolaoluwa Afolabi popularlly called JJ Jabulani on Sunday, said he has produced over 100 broadcasters who are mostly youths within a space of three years.

The award winning jounalist who is the Head of Programmes Sobi 101.9FM was speaking in Ilorin the capital of Kwara State during a “Testimony and Appreciation programmes” organised in his honour.

He said the over 100 broadcasters were products of his training center International Media Training Center (IMTC), located in Lagos, Kwara and Abuja were trained free of charge just as some of the products are currently practicing in various broadcasting houses across Nigeria.

Jabulani said this is in fulfillment of his determination to contribute his quota towards reducing unemployment among Nigerian youths. He said, “my days as former Chairman Joint Campus Committee of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), reminded me that many Nigeria youths needs to be trained in one field of endeavours or the other and this is my way of reducing the rate of unemployment among the youths and over 100 of them have been trained free of charge,” he said.

In his address, a member House of Representatives representing Epe Federal Constituency Honourable Wale Raji who was the Special Guest of Honour described Jolaoluwa as an enigma in the media industry who was instrumental to his various achievement in Lagos and beyond. In his words, “what we are celebrating today is excellence, professionalism and passion as Jolaoluwa has the potential to excel in life,” said Raji.

The Chief Executive Officer Sobi 101.9FM Alhaji Lukman Olayiwola Mustapha said the station will continue to promote the cause of Nigerians.

Present at the occasion were representatives of the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu Gambari and the Head of Journalism Department of Nigeria Broadcast Academy Barrister Olowu.

Jabulani was awarded as the 2019 On-Air Personality (OAP) during the Media Nite-Out Award which took place at Airport Hotel, Lagos in September.

The highly competitive category had as nominees Godwin Arowayo of Naija FM, Omotunde Davids (lolo) of Wazobia FM, Dan Foster of Inspiration FM, Tolu Oniru (Tools) of Beat FM and Anita Isede of Rhythm FM as

Jabulani popularly called “Omo Emir” garnered over 100,000 votes to emerge winner, in the category for On Air Personality for the year 2019, radio category.

Vanguard