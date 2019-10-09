I bought Big Brother Naija for Mercy ― Cubana Chief Priest

David O Royal

The executive director, CubanaGroup🇳🇬, Mr Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest while celebrating Mercy’s victory on Instagram said he bought the reality TV show for Mercy.

In his words ” I F**k** Bought Big Brother For #myowerri🇳🇬 Sister @official_mercyeke I Said It N I Did It 👀 Of The Gods #CelebrityBarMan”

Mercy Eke aka Lamborghini is the winner of 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show season four.

Lamborghini went home with N30m cash, a brand new G80 SUV, full set of home electronic appliances, an all-expense-paid trip for two to Dubai, and another trip for two to watch a European Cup final of choice, as the winner of the BBNaija Grand Finale.

Cubana Chief Priest was one of Mercy’s strongest supporters while she was in the Big Brother Naija house.

Vanguard Nigeria News