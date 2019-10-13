‘I am sorry’, American transgender comedienne says before suicide

An American transgender comedienne, Daphne Dorman was reported on Sunday to have committed suicide after posting her final message on Facebook saying “I’m sorry”.

On her Facebook page, Dorman posted her final post in an apparent suicide note saying goodbye to loved ones.

She began her statement saying: ‘I’m sorry.’

“I’ve thought about this a lot before this morning. How do you say ‘goodbye’ and ‘I’m sorry’ and ‘I love you’ to all the beautiful souls you know? For the last time.”

“There’s no good way. That’s what I got out of all that thought.’

“To those of you who are mad at me: please forgive me. To those of you who wonder if you failed me: you didn’t. To those of you feel like I failed you: I did and I’m sorry and I hope you’ll remember me in better times and better light.”

“I love you all. I’m sorry. Please help my daughter, Naia, understand that none of this is her fault. Please remind her that I loved her with every fibre of my being.’

While commenting, Becky Kugler, Dorman’s sister to MailOnline: “Sweet, sweet Daphne. I so wish we could all have helped you through your darkness. We’ll always love you, fly high sweet angel.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.