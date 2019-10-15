Human actions bane of environmental hazard – Stakeholders

By Chiamaka Uba

As the world experience lots variations due to climate change, stakeholders have lamented that human actions are largely responsible for the bad effects of these changes in the form of flooding, erosion and ulcer among other health hazards.

This was disclose at a one day conference tagged: ” Fight against environmental hazard,” orgamsied by Green Club, UNILAG chapter recently.

Declaring the event open, president of the Club, Mr Mr Oreoluwa Bello said that the event aimed to discuss issues that causes pollution and environmental degradation, and also raise awareness of the effects of climate change and global warming.

According to Bello: ” One of the hazards of human actions on the environment is the reduction of life expectancy. ”

He says :” With what we see everyday in high cases of flooding, erosion and ulcer among other forms of disease, we hope as a Club and through conferences like this to promote life expectancy through environmental advocacy.” Bello said.

Mrs Akintoye R.O from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, noted that Nigerians suffered from various environmental problems without knowing the cause and solutions to them.

“Flood remains part of the problem of our country due to the fact that we are ignorant of our actions. Our attitude to disposing waste not only increase flooding, but increases the rate of water borne disease.

” Again, open burning and emissions from generators, and vehicles, etc are enough to increase heart related diseases. For instance, the cow skin as we locally call (kpomo) we buy and eat, most of them are burn with tires, of which the implication is the rise in Ulcer. ” She said.

On his part, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, Director, Professor Aliyu Jauro, who was represented by Mrs Bolarinwa Ogechukwu called for concerted efforts to tackle the effects of climate change and global warming.

Prof. Jauro emphasized on the to achieving Sustainable Development Goal SDG through the youths participation.

He said ,” Our young people have the moral obligation to protect the world,they are the future and they bear the consequences of environmental degradations. If we all can have a conscious attitude towards protecting the environment we can assure a clean and healthy environment for Nigerians. We all should be part of the recycling industry”

The above speakers also stated what their ministries were during to address the challenges of climate change.

The event which saw the presentation of awards by Mr Bello, president, Green Club, UNILAG chapter to environmental advocates, had the presence of Comrade Abobade Dauda, a Graduate in industrial chemistry; Mr Olalekan Sipasi, the founder of Project Ozone, who advocated for tree planting.

Vanguard