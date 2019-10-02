How we are tackling security challenges in South West — Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says governors in the South West Zone are responding comprehensively to various security challenges as they surface.

Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, said this on Wednesday in Akure at a church service to mark this year’s Covenant Renewal Day in the state.

He said the state was working in collaboration with sister states to rejig the security architecture of the zone to respond adequately to new challenges.

“It is no longer news that our country is going through security challenges. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to salvage it together.

“We are doing our best to respond comprehensively to the new challenges.

” Ondo State is working in collaboration with sister states in Southwestern Zone to re-jig the security architecture of the zone to make it respond adequately to the new challenges.

“Government has never relented on its efforts to curb crime and criminalities within our boundaries.

” We will continue this until our people can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Nigeria must survive its challenges and it is possible if we all agree and pray together in unison,” he said.

Akeredolu said the church service was an opportunity to renew strength and pray to God for the future of the state.

“There is, therefore, a compelling need for collaboration of all stakeholders in the task of building a virile and egalitarian society.

“It is indeed heartening to be in the presence of several eminent spiritual leaders of Christian body for the 2019 edition of this special programme.

“It will be recalled that I gladly participated in the last edition because we know that our dear state and indeed Nigeria needs continuous prayers.

“Our administration since inception has partnered the Ondo State chapters of PFN, CAN and other groups in almost all their programmes and events,” he said.

