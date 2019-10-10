How Vanguard report facilitated movement of pupils of C&S school to new building

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Following a recent report by Vanguard about pupils of Cherubim and Saraphim, C&S Primary School, Igbo-Alejo who hitherto studied in dilapidated classrooms, on broken chairs and desks, the children have since been relocated to a new school building.

Recall that Vanguard had exclusively reported the bad state of the school, the oldest and only primary school located in Igbo-Alejo near Itun Agan in riverine area of Amuwo-Odofin.

However, the pain and burden of the pupils and teachers of the school became worrisome due to the failure to complete a six- classroom building approved in 2017 by the Lagos State Government within four months.

The building space was provided by Igbo-Alejo community and handed to S.A.B Tika-Tore & Sons Limited as the contractor under the supervision of the state’s Universal Basic Education, SUBEB. The building was not completed within the time allotted as it took over two years to complete.

Vanguard report hastened completion within three months

Respite finally came the way of the pupils and teachers of C & S Primary School, Igbo-Alejo as the abandoned new school building was completed within three months following Vanguard’s report.

During initial investigation, Vanguard had contacted the Public Relations Officer of SUBEB, Mr Seyi Akitoye who stated that the government was aware of the plights of children in Igbo-Alejo. He, however, promised that the building would be completed soon.

We’ll no longer be drenched by rain or scorched by the sun- Pupils

Expressing delight at the new development, the children who spoke to Vanguard said they now learn in big ventilated classrooms with new chairs and desks.

A Basic Four pupil who gave his name as Michael said: “School now is fun as my classroom is beautiful with four fans and new board, new chairs and desks. And we have a big power generator that gives us light when power goes off.“

Another child stated: “I no longer miss school whenever it rains because our classrooms are very conducive.”

The state of the old school building made us move in here without an official launch

– Teachers

“As you can see, the pupils have moved to the new building courtesy of your (Vanguard) report. However, I won’t want you to report anything now because we are waiting for the proper commissioning. The contractor is not feeling fine. When he recovers, you will be invited,“ said the headmistress, Mrs Adejimi Adeleye.

On a recent visit to the school, where the headmistress was not on seat, teachers at the school who expressed delight over the new building said they had to move in due to the dilapidated state of the old school building and because of the rainy season.

A teacher who refused to disclose his name said: “I can tell you the difference is clear now. Teaching these children in this new building is great. The pupils are relaxed, neater and more composed. Thanks to you.”

Another teacher who craved anonymity added: “ We had to move in here without the official launch because the old building was really in a bad shape.”

We’ re aware of the movement – SUBEB

When Vanguard contacted the Lagos SUBEB PRO, Mr Akitoye, he confirmed the movement of the pupils to the new building.

“ We are aware that the pupils have moved in and that they are comfortable, “he said.

We can’t appreciate Vanguard enough – Baale of Igbo-Alejo

The Baale of Igbo-Alejo Chief Aderibigbe thanked Vanguard for giving his community a voice.

“If you had not come here, if you had not crossed the sea to visit and see the sufferings of our children, we would still be lamenting the poor state of the only primary school in our community.

“We are happy you came and gave us a voice. We will be happy if government come often to see the progress of the school. And we still need their intervention in the area of healthcare system,“ he pleaded.