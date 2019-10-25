How Nigeria can become Internet giant – Adamu Garba II

By Rita Chioma

The CEO of IPI Solutions Nigeria Ltd and 2019 APC Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba, has stated that Nigeria can become an internet giant by adding Digital Economy to the Federal Ministry of Communications re-purposed ministry.

This would in turn be a direct source of value to the country by deepening the ecosystem in social and wealth creation through innovation.

According to Garba, “This is what you get when you have a sincere leadership who moves with the tide like Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

In the world where we live in VERBS, materialization is giving way to DE-MATERIALIZATION, systems are changing from centralization to DECENTRALIZATION, ownership is replaced by ACCESS. In the Internet Era, there is a huge opportunity for innovative disruption of the receding Industrial Era.

Things have changed significantly over the course of a decade globally. Our job in the private sector is to take advantage of the new changes, especially the young people in business, to create innovative ways of working and living in other to ENABLE our society to succeed.

To make it plain, the internet is an open space for learning, creativity & innovation. Countries are no more only defined by physical geographic borders but also by the amount of space they conquer over the internet. With our consumer population, Nigerian can be an internet giant.

It is important for us encourage digital inclusion and to take advantage of the changes & create innovative solutions that will ENABLE our digital economy by creating enough digital asset for our businesses to connect our people to markets. Digital assets now are more valuable to companies as surveyed by S&P500.”

He continued: “We IPI Solutions Nigeria Ltd are principally a digital organization with 5 consumer digital assets. It’s clear, the 21st century belongs to digital natives.

It is therefore, my opinion that the Minister is in the right direction realizing how important digital value is to today’s economy.”

Vanguard