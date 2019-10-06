How much of the Word is in you?

We give God all the glory for his mercy. He has been so good to us. Our first testimony is that we are alive.

Let’s do a bit of reflection and we’ll see that many have been victims of one disaster or another just as many have received amazing blessings in a dimension that testifies to the glory of God.

We are in the 10th month of the year, October. Brothers and sisters in Christ, it is not too late for the Lord to surprise you.

The Holy Bible tells us in John 1 vs.1 “ In the beginning was the Word , and the Word was with God, and the Word was God”. Bible scholars have taught us that the Word mentioned in this verse is the LORD JESUS.

Let’s reflect more on the Word. Genesis 15 vs. 1 “ After these things the word of the LORD came unto Abram in a vision saying, Fear not, Abram; I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward”. The word here is in form a message received through the voice of the Holy Spirit.

The Word, may also be heard in a dream or through one’s reading or familiarity with the Holy Bible.

In verse 4 of the same chapter, it is written, “ And behold, the word of the LORD came unto him saying, This shall not be thine heir; but he that shall not be come forth out of thine own bowels shall be thine heir”.

Here the word expressed is a promise. In the verse mentioned earlier, God told Abram, “ I am thy shield”.

Reading through the Bible, we’ll find that the word of God often brings about changes. It is a defense. It is a promise that never fails.

When God speaks, it is done. His words never fail.

Our greatest assurance of his Word that does not fail, is found in the book of Isaiah 55 vs. 10&11 “ For as the rain cometh down, and the snow from heaven, and returneth not thither, but watereth the earth, and maketh it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater; So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth; it shall not return to me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it”.

The word is also a command. Genesis 1 vs.3 “ And God said, Let there be light; and there was light”. He commanded and it happened.

Our Lord Jesus also ordered the storm to be still and it was still as recorded in Mark 4 vs. 39.

Also in Psalm 107 vs. 20 it is stated, “ He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions”.

Brethren, we have seen a lot about the Word and its impact but who has authority to use the word?

It is not every one who calls himself or herself a Christian that can use the word.

A person who is not familiar with the word, may be unable to use it effectively. This is where faith is so crucial. Faith is important but familiarity with the word is an added advantage.

How do we get familiar with the word? It is by reading and meditating on the word as contained in the Holy Bible, listening to sermons given by truly anointed men and women of God during church programmes or even through recorded messages on electronic devise.

However, any sermon where the Holy Bible is not quoted is empty. It may never enrich the soul of the listener.

Even as mortals, we can also use the word to command any unpleasant situation to change.

How do I know? A certain woman was barren for over 15 years. She regularly attends Sunday and weekly programmes in her Pentecostal church. One day, she had a dream that she had a set of twins. Excited, she woke up and told her sister in law who was at the dinning table. She had slept in the living room. The sister-in-law replied that no one gives birth to twins in her family. She told her a Yoruba proverb that the elephant gives birth to one at a time.

This woman kept quiet but she began to speak to her body whenever she had her bath. She would touch her stomach and declare to herself, “ I am a mother of twins. This my body will produce a set of twins”.

Today, she is a mother of twins; two girls.

In the same way, some have spoken to health challenges and have received divine healing.

You can speak to your heart that is giving you high blood pressure. Organs can hear the word of the Lord because God created them. Command it to function normally. Reject high BP even as you take your medication.

As effective as the word of God is, the word from a lying tongue can never be effective. These days, some Pastors stand on the altar of God and tell blatant lies and most of the time, they think that the congregation believes but the truth is that people know that the words they have spoken are lies.

Brethren, we must be conscious that we are in the church to serve God. We are not there to worship any man or woman of God. Therefore, you must develop yourself in the Word. You too can hear the voice of the Lord if you live holy and establish a relationship with the Lord.

Remember, Samuel as a young boy heard the voice of the Lord.

Numbers 23 vs. 19 spells out the difference between man and God. It states, “ God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? Or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good”.

It continues in verse 20 “ Behold, I have received commandment to bless: and he hath blessed; and I cannot reverse it”.

Brethren, it follows therefore that when God said, “ Be fruitful and multiply”, it is a command. Believe the word, use the word and get results. However, if you don’t believe the word, you cannot use the word and since you cannot use the word, expect no miracle.

Brethren, pay attention to the words of knowledge or words of wisdom of the Holy Spirit pronounced by true men of God. Hold unto it, support it with the relevant Bible passages and amazing things will happen in your life.

The word of the Lord turns things around. My prayer for you is that the Word of God will turn around for your good every unpleasant situation in your life in Jesus name.

Cast fear and doubt out of your mind. At this time of the year, stop paying too much attention to the calendar. To you, the year is running out but the power of God never runs out.

As we move closer to the end of year, your prayer should be “ Lord have mercy and remember me ”.

Brethren, at this time of the year, please make the word of God your companion and our Lord Jesus that visited Jacob, Hannah, Sarah will visit you.

Deliverance from all unpleasant circumstances is guaranteed with Jesus.

Have a blessed week.