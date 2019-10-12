How Mercy played the game to win

By Ayo Onikoyi

The only Housemate who never repeated same cloth twice this year’s Big Brother show was themed ‘Pepper Dem’ which could mean ‘wow them or dazzle them’ and nobody interpreted that in fashion and style than Mercy.

Her sense of fashion, style and carriage did not only stand her out, it also endeared her to the hearts of many.

When we talk of the most fashionable Housemate in the Pepper Dem Gang, we can only point to Mercy. Her peppery outfit goals were consistent throughout the show. She was the only Housemate who never repeated clothes till the end of the show.

Even Diane had a taste of her closet when we saw her with some of her outfits. Fans across the globe won’t stop talking about it and it helped her tremendously to build a huge fan base.

Healthy associations

If there was any charming stunt Mercy smartly pulled in the game, it was her alliances with other Housemates. Her relationship with Diane which was a subject of discussion and debate on the social media and it was so deep it helped her in no small measure.

As for her relationship with Ike, that was a perfect example of love and this trended like wildfire From their fights to their romantic moments and their coin plans we saw in the couple a love affair like no other. Her popularity among the Housemates was most evident after the spat with Tacha as all the remaining Housemates practically carried her to the Diary Room to show solidarity with her.

The Bet9ja coins issue

Mercy’s idea of the Bet9ja Coins was bent on acquiring more. With Ike on her side, she was able to gather as many coins as she could when the need arose. At a point, she and Ike had to steal Omashola’s coins before going for Esther’s. It was a calculated strategy which kept people wondering for long whether or not the coins would be returned. Out of remorse, and Mercy’s persuasion of Ike, the coins were returned.

Relationship Goals

Of all the Housemates , Mercy was smart in her relationship goals. The icy pair yielded fruits as Ike spread his shoulder for Mercy to climb on to get to the finale. Remember his sacrificing his coins so she could buy immunity.

It was a wonderful relationship. From clinching to her great competitors to aligning with the strongest Housemates at the right time, it was clear she planned her steps all along. We know she did not like Frodd which was why she always nominated him for eviction but she later became friends with him when he won the Ultimate Veto Power.

Even in the finale, Mercy’s relationship with Mike became strengthened. She was always seen around him playing one prank or the other. No wonder she ended up winning the game.

Strategic Expressions

Mercy was so calculated in her steps that anytime she said anything, it usually hit the right spot. She knew when and what to say. When she and Tacha got into a fight, Mercy knew when to shut up and what to say to get words out of others to her advantage. She did that so well with the other Housemates too and it saved her a lot of trouble.

The sauce of Saturday night parties

Most of the Saturday night parties have been described by many as drab and boring but Mercy always managed to bring on some sparks. Her dress sense was one that got the hormones running wild, she was simply the juice of the Saturday night parties. And what more? She tried to engage everyone and made herself available for all sorts of tricks. It is no surprise when Ike, her love interest in the House, in an interview with Vanguard described her as a tease.

The beautiful bum

Believe it or not, many fell big time for her ‘asset’ behind she, at one point, claimed she surgically acquired. Mercy has the goods in that region and she flaunts it to good effect by wearing tight-fitting clothing to drive it home. Many had said it would be a shame to see her go, if not for anything, but the joy the sight of her bum brings.

The Tacha spat

Tacha, definitely would have given Mercy a run for her money or for the money in this case. The only person that could have stood between her and the prize was Tacha and if by hook or crook, Mercy took her out of the equation, Tacha knows should know better about anger management by now. She actually started the fight and provoked Tacha to make the first strike and the second strike that led to her disqualification.

Mercy, it could be argued, benefited from Tacha’s temperament, apparently knowing she would take the bait. She did. While Mercy survived, Tacha didn’t. In fact Mercy’s handling of the situation made a heroine of sort as the social media went into meltdown to praise her, thus garnering more followers for her. She proved the winner that she is from day one to the last hours. Congrats, MERCY.

Vanguard