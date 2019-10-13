Budding Nigerian singer, Cosmas Onyekachi Nwabueze, popularly known as Omega X D has got the tempo of the music community on a string with the release of his trending single ‘Uber Anthem’ which he said he did for the ride-sharing company because of his love for the brand.

As a Uber driver himself Omega X D shared his romance and love for Uber in an interview with Potpourri, saying the company gave him a source of livelihood and an inspiration for a song which has enjoyed relative success on the music scene.

ALSO READ: Peruzzi clears air on wearing Davido’s clothes

“I started driving Uber car in the year 2015 and for me, supporting myself under Uber is a blessing. I saw the platform as a very big opportunity for me to launch myself out there because driving an Uber car I get to meet different types of people every day.

The inspiration for the song came to me one morning as I took a lady to the international airport and on my way coming back I just started singing in my car, I was like “Uber driver uptown Miami downtown Chicago holla at your boy” and that was how I was singing in my car after the trip. It was a successful trip though and I enjoyed my trip.

“So, I found myself singing in my car and before I knew it, I pulled over somewhere and started recording the song on my phone. That was how the inspiration of ‘Uber Anthem’ came.

“So, me knowing all the hospitality of Uber like from the starting of a trip, picking up a rider and taking them to their destinations. If you listen to the song very well that is basically what the song is talking about because I was able to capture all the moment that happen on a trip and put them all into the ‘Uber Anthem” he said.

“On why he chose to write a song on Uber and not any other ride-sharing outfit, the budding music star who has 13 singles to his credit said he has an attachment to the company and cannot compromise on his love for it.

“I love Uber as a brand. In my first year of driving under the company I got selected as one of the top 10 drivers because my rating was very high. I don’t leave my car unwashed even when it rains I still wash my car, you will hardly see my car dirty, it’s extremely neat so when people come they express their admiration for the cleanliness of my car, even during rains. I built up myself to deliver a quality service and this is how far I have gone and I ended up being recognized as one of their top 10 in Nigeria and also came an Uber hero ambassador in Nigeria,” he quipped.

Omega XD started music in 2008 and has since released 13 singles.

Vanguard