How can you recall man loved by his people ― Onyemaechi

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A lawmaker from Imo State, representing Owerri west state constituency, Kanayo Onyemaechi, yesterday was tipped to face a recall process by his people over alleged poor representation in the state House of Assembly.

A group which goes with the name the League of Patriots, led by Martins Eze, disclosed this in Owerri when they met with the Chairman of Owerri West Journalists, OJA, Sunny Ejiogu.

Reacting, Onyemaechi has said that it was not possible to recall a lawmaker loved by his people.

Eze further explained that plans are underway to formalize the process by meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission, for the full implementation of the recall process.

Some of the reasons for which the group decided to recall their lawmaker was the inability of their representative to articulate the litany of challenges of the rural people in Owerri west before the House for consideration.

Eze said: “We the members of League of Patriots, integrity and notable youths, from Owerri West Local Government Area, we have rejected the way and manner our house of Assembly member, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi (a.k.a Dele) is representing us.

“Since the people of Owerri west LGA voted for Hon Onyemechi to the state house of Assembly, our lawmaker has not spoken a word on the floor of the plenary for our in respect to our level of underdevelopment in our area.

“Onyemaechi has not sponsored any bill as it concerns his constituency, not even to raise issues concerning the state of rural roads in the LGA like his counterparts from Ikeduru, Mbaitoli.

“In Owerri West, we don’t have motorable roads and we have a House member in the state House of Assembly what is he doing. Our people are suffering.

“We will consult our legal department and will make a formal application to INEC as contained in the Nigeria Constitution for the recall process of the lawmaker to commence if nothing is done to address their position.”

When Onyemechi was contacted for his reaction, he was not happy to hear that there was a plan to recall him.

He reacted this way: “I don’t want to hear anything, how can you recall a man who is loved by his people, who was elected unopposed. I don’t care what you write. You can go ahead.”

