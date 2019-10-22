Housing provision: Zama, Landwey launch strategic partnership in Lagos

By Kingsley Adegboye

To make Nigeria’s real estate sector more investable, and increase liquidity to drive greater home ownership with the the deployment of technology, Zama, a modern real estate online platform with PropTech application, has signed a strategic partnership deal with Landwey, a Lagos-based online real estate firm.

Announcing the partnership weekend in Lagos, the founder and chief executive officer of PropTech, a new market innovator, Zama, Abdulhakeem Sadiq, said the partnership is aimed at making real estate transactions seamless between operators and home seekers, adding that the increasing role and use of Proptech is a boon for the regional real estate sector.

According to Sadiq, “Having spent years in research and development to refine the process of investing in residential and commercial property, I believe that their multiphase tech solution has the potential to enhance and shape the Nigerian real estate industry drastically.

“ZAMA, the first modern real estate platform in Nigeria, today has announced its partnership with Landwey, to expand its presence to industry professionals and Landweys’ professional agents.

“Designed as a one-stop platform to bring cohesion to the market; the Zama App is an example of how tech – savvy African entrepreneurs and experts are harnessing global smarts, tech and efficiencies to create lucrative opportunities by solving historical economic challenges.

“We reached out to Google to grant us access to a back end API to edit their map and integrate to our platform to literally put property on the map. It was an investment we knew was necessary for the market and subscribed for it. Currently, the platform is focused only on Lagos with the goal to launch in other local markets in Nigeria and the rest of West Africa.”

“We are excited to partner with Landwey, It is clear that industry professionals in Nigeria are looking for new affordable and efficient solutions to attract and retain clients. With Zama, we’re putting the power in the hands of professional agents using technology to offer real estate solutions. “Landwey has proven track record in transacting in the local market and is growing to launch fantastic development projects in the coming months. Our partnership is driven by a mutual desire to simplify the home buying process and empower brokers with tools that can help them work smarter”.

He further noted that through this strategic partnership with Zama, all Landwey agents and brokers will benefit from a data driven platform that empowers them with data and inspiration to advise clients and market their portfolios in a more professional manner.

He added that the platform can further help guarantee listing exclusivity and a more efficient system of interconnecting agents with property vendors and investors.

Inspired by billion-dollar evaluated international firms like Zillow, Zoopla and Rightmove, Sadiq and his team have used their know-how and industry experience to suite the unique Nigerian real estate sector.

Sadiq said “Our market has its peculiar problems and introducing a process driven by technology would greatly enhance the validity of property valuation for instance, or even in the process of finding a reputable agent to work with to help sell and buy property. Therefore, our partnership with Landwey is to collaborate on harnessing its pool of brokers to provide a more seamless process of searching and acquiring property around the country with the aid of tech and data”.

In his remarks, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, Chief Executive Officer, Landwey Investment, said he was excited about the partnership deal, pointing out that the partnership will simplify real estate transactions as a prospective home owner can actually view property of different range at the various locations with the PropTech platform without physically visiting the property in question.