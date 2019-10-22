House help docked over alleged murder of employer, daughter

Onozure Dania

A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere on Tuesday remanded a house help, Joseph Ogu, in prison over the alleged murder of his 89- year- old employer and daughter.

Justice Modupe Nicoclay remanded him in prison after he took his plea.

The Lagos State government had arraigned the defendant on a three-count charge of murder and stealing.

The Lagos State prosecuting counsel, Mr. Y. O Oshuala told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on June 19.

He said the incident took place at 4, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere area of the state at 9:30 p.m.

Oshuala said the defendant killed one Adejoke John by strangulating her to death.

“He also killed Oreoluwa John by stabbing her to death,” the prosecutor added.

He alleged that the defendant while armed with a knife, robbed the deceased of her car, phones, and Plasma TV.

He added: ” Ogu, while armed with a knife, robbed one Adejoke John of her Toyota Camry Saloon car, with Registration No. FST 104 CW, LG plasma TV, motorway handset, one Gionee handset, one Nokia phone, one i- Tell phone and one power bank.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences are contrary to Sections 222 (1) (a), 297 (2) (b) and punishable under Sections 223 of the criminal laws of Lagos 2015 and punishable under same.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Oshuala, however, asked the court for a trial date.

“In view of the defendant’s plea, we shall be asking for a trial date,” he concluded.

Justice Nicoclay remanded the defendant in prison and adjourned the case till November 12 for the commencement of trial.

Vanguard