House help docked for stealing employer’s N1m

Onozure Dania

A 26-year-old house help, Happiness Michael, who allegedly stole her employer’s jewelries and cash worth N1,060,000, was on Thursday brought before an Igbosere Magistrate Court sitting in Lagos.

Michael is arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Ingobo Emby told the court that the defendant and others still at large conspired to commit the offence.

He said the incident took place on October 17, at Lekki Gardens Horizon 2, behind Enyo Filling Station.

Emby said the defendant stole jewelries valued at N600,000 and a cash sum of N460,000, property of her employer.

The prosecutor said the total money stolen was N1,060,000, property of one Dolapo Adekanbi.

According to him, the offence committed is punishable under Sections 411 and 287 (7) of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

Michael, however, pleaded innocent to the charges against her.

The Magistrate Mrs. A.A Runsewe, granted her bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Vanguard