Bisola Aiyeola, runner up BBNaija season two ‘See Gobe’ has encouraged ‘Pepper Dem’housemates to stay focused as the season draws to a close.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bisola, who is a ONE ambassador, paid a visit to the house on Thursday.

She was accompanied by a fellow ambassador, singer Aituaje Iruobe aka Waje and Sarah Amaka, country director for ONE, Nigeria.

After a rousing welcome from the five BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ finalists, Bisola shared her experience while in the house, adding that she could relate to the feelings of the housemates.

She said, “I know how you feel because I have been there. The hours will drag and you can’t just wait to be done. You guys have had a good run. Well done.”

The Pepper Dem Gang was tasked with creating awareness for standard health care in Nigeria.

To aid the preparation for the task, Country Director, Amaka explained the importance of citizens participation in solving societal problems and urged them to think outside the box.

Also, Waje encouraged the housemates to put in their best and focus on the task at hand, urging them to provide practical solutions to the tasks.

NAN reports that with one week to the end of the show, only five BBnaija housemates – Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Seyi and Omashola are competing for the Grand prize worth N60 million.

Vanguard