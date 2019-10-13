Hooded men murder 45-yr old father of three in Nsukka

A 45-year old man and owner of Bethlehem by Supermarket, Emmanuel Emenike Ossai, has been shot dead by hooded men in his shop at Beach Junction, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The father of three, from Amufie, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state, was shot on Friday night at about 8pm when he was closing account of the day’s transactions.

According to an eye-witness who pleaded for anonymity, Ossai, was with his salesgirl (name withheld) in his supermarket when the hoodlums struck, adding that they just demanded to know the shop owner and when they were told, they shot him and fled the scene.

Crisis looms as lawyers, group write Malami over transfer of NDDC to Niger Delta MinistryThe spokesman of Enugu State Police



Command, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the development said officers of the command have commenced investigation on the incident, adding that it was a murder case.

Sources Vanguard Interviewed revealed that the daredevils did not come for money but to take life.

It was further learnt that the deceased was doing business in Nasarawa State before he returned to Nsukka about three years ago.

The deceased was confirmed dead at an undisclosed hospital on Saturday.

Vanguard Nigeria News