Honourable Femi Kehinde celebrates diamond jubilee with a book lunch

Hon. Femi Kehinde, a lawyer, writer and politician will be 60 years on Sunday, the 3rd of November, 2019.

In a spirit of thanksgiving, he has packed the day with eventful activities. The Diamond jubilee celebration will come along side the lunch of his latest book-A SHORT STROLL ALONG HISTORY AVENUE.The event will hold on this day at the Felicia hall, Jogor events centre, harvesters’ drive, off liberty stadium road, Ibadan by 2pm prompt.

In his special invitation, he said- “I have practiced Law for 35 years and I have also been a member of the House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja and I feel these worthy attainments in Law as my profession, historical writings as my passion, and politics as a vocation, which I started as an elected Local Government Councillor in 1987 representing Ile-Ogbo Ward III of the then, Iwo Local Government, of the then Oyo State, plus other worthy strides, in various human endeavors, gives a cause for celebration and Thanksgiving to the Almighty God.”

Hon. Femi Kehinde is the author Of Rusts And Gold (Snippest of History) that was lunched in 2016 and also Samuel Ladoke Akintola (A biography and Post Script), that was launched in 2017.

The event will certainly attract a number of eminient people in the society-members of the legal profession, his colleagues in the National Assembly, traditional rulers and spiritual fathers.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi will be the Royal Father of the day and will be ably supported by other traditioner rulers- the Orangun Oke-Ila-Oba of Dokun Abolarin, Olufe of Gbogan-Oba Dr. Adetoyese Oyeniyi Odugbemi, Olu of Ile-Ogbo- Oba Habeeb Adetoyese Agbaje, Olowu of Owu-kuta- Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama amongst several others.

Members of academic community, authors, writers, eminent journalists, men of the literary world and captains of industries are also expected at the occasion.

Vanguard