Hollandia Evap Milk unveils Mercy Johnson-Okojie as Brand Ambassador

By Moses Nosike

Hollandia Evap Milk, Nigeria’s leading evaporated milk brand, has announced Mercy Johnson-Okojie as its new brand ambassador.

As an accomplished actress, wife and mother, Mercy Johnson-Okojie perfectly embodies Hollandia Evap Milk’s all-rounder brand proposition. With this partnership, she will be able to share how the brand has enabled her achieve goals on multiple fronts, while inspiring consumers who aspire to do same.

Mercy’s success is a testament to her multiple talents and skills. In parallel, Hollandia Evap Milk is creamy, tasty and nourishing, and is an all-rounder evaporated milk and ideal as the perfect accompaniment for a variety of meals, foods and drinks.

Through her versatility, Mercy Johnson-Okojie would bring her lifestyle choices and influence to bear to fully relate the nutritious benefits of this wholesome all-rounder Hollandia Evap Milk to every member of the family.

Chi Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, stated that Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s passion is evident in everything she does, and she truly embodies the ideal qualities that the brand wants to be associated with.

“We have chosen Mercy Johnson-Okojie to be the face of the Hollandia Evap Milk brand as we believe she will inspire a much larger audience to understand and adopt Hollandia Evap Milk for its quality nutritional benefits, convenience and value for money. We are thrilled to have her as our Hollandia Evap Milk Brand Ambassador,” he said.

Hollandia Evap Milk comes in a unique and convenient hygienic packaging ideal for consumption and storage, and it offers more value for money in terms of quality and quantity.

Vanguard