Herdsmen: South East youths angry over Imo hunter attack 

By Chinonso Alozie

A coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, yesterday described the attack on a hunter in Amakohi-ubi community in Owerri west local government area of Imo state, by suspected armed herdsmen as desecration of the land.

The President General of COSEYL, and Secretary, Goodluck Egwu and Kanice Igwe respectively, stated this in a statement to Vanguard in Owerri.

They said that the alleged attack on the hunter, Eze Anorue, Tuesday night between 8 and 9pm, should be taken serious more especially it came at a time the Southeast governors had banned the movement of herdsmen in the Southeast zone.

They called on the State Houses of Assembly, in the zone to quickly pass into law the anti-open grazing law.

According to them, the Amakohi-ubi people should mobilize themselves into the forest and capture the alleged killer herdsmen as well as resist them.

They said: “We the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the Youth organizations in the South-East zone condemn in strongest terms the unwarranted attack on a hunter named Eze Anorue, in Amakohia-ubi community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State by killer and notorious Fulani herdsmen. These wicked Fulani herdsmen cut him with different sizes of machete cut and left him to die.

“The attack on Anorue in his ancestral home on Tuesday 15 October 2019 between 8 and 9 pm is totally unacceptable to us. The Fulani herdsmen have declared war on Ndigbo who have done nothing wrong to them.

“We call on the Amakohia-ubi community the entire people of Owerri west LGA and entire Imo Youths, hunters and able-bodied men to mobilize and move into the forest to apprehend the murderous and killer herdsmen that committed this atrocious act. This is a taboo and it’s never condoned in our land.

“The South-East Governors have banned the movement of cattle by foot in the zone. Why should these criminal herdsmen disregard the directives of South-East Governors.”

They also called on “All traditional rulers, Townhall unions, and youths organizations in South-East zone should wake up and enforce the directives of the South-East Governors in their respective domain by making sure no cattle is allowed to move by foot.

“The Fulani herdsmen that attacked Anorue. Are they attacking him because they are now the rightful owners of Amakohia-Ubi community? What message is there trying to send? For anyone to come into another person’s village and attack him means that he is telling him to his face that the community he finds himself now belongs to him.

“The activities of this notorious Fulani herdsmen on Igbo soil in broad daylight robbery and we will not allow it to stand. Enough of this insolence.

“We call on all Fulani herdsmen to leave South-East zone immediately with their cattle because movement of cattle by foot have been banned. It is a tattoo to remain in the zone.”

It was their view that “The Chief of Army Staff should immediately declare “operation python dance 4” on notorious and murderous Fulani herdsmen that are moving around killing people and causing different forms of havoc in the name of cattle rearing.

“We demand that the state house of Assembly in the 5 South East states should immediately pass anti-open grazing bill into law. The time is now.

“We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of police Adamu Mohammed to immediately direct all commissioners of police in the 5 South-East states to implement the directives of the South-East governors banning the movement of cattle by foot.

“The Governors have the Constitutional power and mandate of the people to represent and govern them and their directives as the Chief Security Officer of their respective states must be obeyed and executed by the police.”