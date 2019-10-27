By Ayo Onikoyi

Hennessy, Nigeria has launched a limited edition of Hennessy Very Special (VS) , featuring a carafe decorated by the Nigerian urban artist known as Osa Seven to mark the 10th anniversary of Hennessy Artistry in Nigeria, building on a decade’s worth of collaborations with emerging musical and artist talents from the country’s effervescent urban-culture scene.

A trailblazing initiative rooted in culture and heritage, the Hennessy Artistry global concept centers on musical happenings combining a bold sound, visual innovation, and taste experiences that celebrate Hennessy’s Art of Blending with local flavor.

The presentation of the limited edition bottles took place in Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday with Osa Seven and Oluwole Awoleke, Brand Manager, Hennessy taking the centre stage to explain the big idea behind the launch which held Friday, October 25, 2019 and how the graffiti artist came to be the body and soul of the art behind the limited edition of the Hennessy (Very Special), designed to honour the Nigerian spirit of community and diversity.

“Today I am focusing on opening doors,” Osa Seven explains. “Creating opportunity seems like the right thing to do. When I was younger, lots of people just didn’t believe that a graffiti artist could amount to anything. You have to put in a lot of work and believe in yourself. It takes consistence and persistence. We paint words that will inspire children, like joy, happiness, collaboration, and peace — words that will take hold in their subconscious.”

A celebration of Nigeria’s rich diversity, this limited edition of Hennessy Very Special combines the artist’s vibrant personal aesthetic with the cultural values he and Hennessy share: a love of heritage, local craftsmanship and various forms of contemporary art.

“Hennessy is the brand leader of cognac, and that is what I try to be with my art,” Osa Seven observes. “It’s easy for me to vibe with the House, because it’s always pushed me to express myself differently.”

Osa Seven has always made his personal culture a signature of his artwork, from his earliest illustrations to the graffiti monumental urban art that won him broader recognition. A pioneer in multi-disciplinary collaborations, notably between visual art, music and dance, he is committed to setting an example on a community level and affecting positive change through self-expression.

Vanguard