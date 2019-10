A young lady who is being threatened by the actions of her brother has cried for help.

According to the lady who pleaded anonymity, the brother has been attempting to rape her and always masturbating before her while she is asleep.

Rape we know is forbidden in every society, but what do we say to a brother raping a sister?

The Lady on Saturday shared her experience with a relationship adviser on social media, asking for advice from followers.

Vanguard Nigeria News