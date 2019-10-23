Healthcare Delivery: Delta Govt signs MoU France company

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Contributory Health Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with Sanofi, a Paris, France based company to improve access for Diabetes and Hypertension patients especially, those in the rural areas of the state.

Chairman of the State Contributory Health Commission, Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, signed on behalf of the commission, held that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Government places a high premium on the health of Deltans, hence the contributory Health Insurance Scheme was established.

Akpoveta described the signing of the MoU as a partnership that would work for the benefit of all Deltans and the company, saying that “no stone will be left unturned in achieving universal healthcare delivery system for Deltans”.

The General Manager/Country Chairman, Nigeria/Ghana, Folake Odediran who signed on behalf of Sanofi, said Sanofi’s mission is empowering life, adding that the signing of the MoU, would strengthen healthcare delivery system in the state, especially in the rural areas.

Odediran held that the capacity of medical personnel would be scaled up, explaining that their aim was to ascertain the healthcare needs of an area with a view to offering assistance.

Director-General of the Commission, Dr. Ben Nkechika, who also spoke, gave an overview of the commission, adding that a strategy has been adopted by the commission to reach the rural communities.

He added that their ultimate goal was to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

