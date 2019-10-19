Breaking News
Headies Award 2019 Winners: Live Updates

Best Rap Single
  • Winner: ‘Talk’ – Falz 

Nominees:

‘Talk’ – Falz

‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce

‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss ft. Olamide

‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini

‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

Best Recording Of The Year

  • Winner: Uyo Meyo – Teni 
  • Nominees:

Adekunle Gold – Ire
Heal D World – Patoranking
Olanrewaju – Brymo
Uyo Meyo – Teni
Ye – Burna Boy

Best Street-Hop Artiste

  • Winner: Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’ 

Nominees: 

Erigga – ‘Motivation’

Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’
Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’
Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’
Lyta – ‘Time’

Best Vocal Performance(Male)

  • Winner: Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’

Nominees:

Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’
Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’
Nonso Bassey – ‘411’
Funbi – ‘Serenade’
Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’

Best Vocal Performer (Female)

  • Winner: Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’ 

Nominees:

GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’
Waje – ‘Udue’
Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’
Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’
Falana – ‘Repeat’

Rookie Of The Year

  • Winner: Barry Jhay 

Nominees:
Crayon
Buju
Barry Jhay
Oxlade

