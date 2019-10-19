Headies Award 2019 Winners: Live Updates

Full Nominees & Categories List HERE.
Best Rap Single
- Winner: ‘Talk’ – Falz
Nominees:
‘Talk’ – Falz
‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce
‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss ft. Olamide
‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini
‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon
Best Recording Of The Year
- Winner: Uyo Meyo – Teni
- Nominees:
Adekunle Gold – Ire
Heal D World – Patoranking
Olanrewaju – Brymo
Uyo Meyo – Teni
Ye – Burna Boy
Best Street-Hop Artiste
- Winner: Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’
Nominees:
Erigga – ‘Motivation’
Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’
Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’
Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’
Lyta – ‘Time’
Best Vocal Performance(Male)
- Winner: Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’
Nominees:
Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’
Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’
Nonso Bassey – ‘411’
Funbi – ‘Serenade’
Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’
Best Vocal Performer (Female)
- Winner: Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’
Nominees:
GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’
Waje – ‘Udue’
Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’
Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’
Falana – ‘Repeat’
Rookie Of The Year
- Winner: Barry Jhay
Nominees:
Crayon
Buju
Barry Jhay
Oxlade