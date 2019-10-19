Headies Award 2019: Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, Falz, Kizz Daniel battles for ‘Album of the Year’ award

The 13th edition of the headies award is scheduled to hold today, 19th of October 2019.
Burna Boy clinched the spot for the most-nominated artist.
In one of the categories, Burna Boy’s Album ‘Outside’ will be competing with three other popular artistes for the “Album of the Year” award.
All of the albums in this category are with no-doubt fantastic and evergreen ― Adekunle Gold (Ire), Falz (Moral Instruction), and Kizz Daniel (No Bad Songz).
Full List of the Headies Award nomination below:
1. Best Recording Of The Yea
Adekunle Gold – Ire
Heal D World – Patoranking
Olanrewaju – Brymo
Uyo Meyo – Teni
Ye – Burna Boy
2. Best Pop Single
‘Ye’ – Burna Boy
‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD
‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
‘Case’ – Teni
‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML
‘Baby’ – Joeboy
3. Producer Of The Year
Phantom – ‘Ye’ by Burna Boy
Ozedikus – ‘Dumebi’ by Rema
Spellz – ‘Askamaya’ by Teni
Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid
Kel-P Vibes – ‘Killing Dem’ by Burna Boy ft Zlatan\
4. Best Rap Album
‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz
‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon
‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga
‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ – Show Dem Camp
5. Best R&B/ Pop Album
1. ‘rare.’ – Odunsi (The Engine)
‘Outside’ – Burna Boy
‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel
‘Mayor of Lagos’ – Mayorkun
‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold
6. Best Music Video
‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters
‘Available’ (Patoranking) – Clarence Peters
‘Ire’ (Adekunle Gold) – Aje Films
‘Talk’ (Falz) – Prodigeezy
‘Jaiye’ (Ladipoe) – 88 Factor
7. Best R&B Single
‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE
‘Serenade’ – Funbi
‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni
‘Wishes and Butterflies’ – Wurld
‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay ft. Runtown
8. Best Collabo
‘Like’ – Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee
‘One Ticket’ Kiss Daniel ft. Davido
‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
‘Killin’ Dem – Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan
‘Amaka’ – 2baba Ft. Peruzzi
9. Best Rap Single
1. ‘Talk’ – Falz
‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce
‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss ft. Olamide
‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini
‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon
10. Best Vocal Performance(Male)
Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’
Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’
Nonso Bassey – ‘411’
Funbi – ‘Serenade’
Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’
11. Best Vocal Performance (Female)
GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’
Waje – ‘Udue’
Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’
Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’
Falana – ‘Repeat’
12. Next Rated
Rema
Joeboy
Fireboy DML
Victor AD
Lyta
Zlatan
13. Hip Hop World Revelation
Odunsi
Mayorkun
Wurld
Humblesmith
14. Lyricist On The Roll
YCEE – ‘Balance’
Boogey – ‘Implode’
Paybac – ‘Implode’
Ghost – ‘Crown’
Tec – ‘Crown’
AQ – ‘Crown’
15. Best Street-Hop Artiste
Erigga – ‘Motivation’
Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’
Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’
Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’
Lyta – ‘Time’
16. Best ‘Alternative’ Song
‘Cash’ – Lady Donli
‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems
‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille
‘Heya’ – Brymo
‘Ire’ – Adekunle Gold
17. Album Of The Year
‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold
‘Outside’ – Burna Boy
‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz
‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel
18. Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Tiwa Savage
Falz
19. Song Of The Year
‘Ye’ – Burna Boy
‘Dumebi’ – Rema
‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD
‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
‘Case’ – Teni
‘Leg work’ – Zlatan
‘Baby’ – Joeboy
‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML
20. African Artiste Recognition
Master KG – Skeleton Moves (SOUTH AFRICA)
Afro B – Drogba (Joanna) (IVORY COAST)
Sauti Sol – Melanin (KENYA)
King Promise – CCTV (GHANA)
DJ Maphoriza – iWalk Ye Phara (SOUTH AFRICA)
21. Headies’ Viewer’S Choice
Mr Eazi
Burna Boy
Teni
Fireboy DML
Rema
Joe Boy
Wizkid
Davido
22 Best Performer
Falz
Tiwa Savage
Brymo
Yemi Alade
Adekunle Gold
23. Rookie Of The Year:
Crayon
Buju
Barry Jhay
Oxlade