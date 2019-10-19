Headies Award 2019: Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, Falz, Kizz Daniel battles for ‘Album of the Year’ award

The 13th edition of the headies award is scheduled to hold today, 19th of October 2019.

Burna Boy clinched the spot for the most-nominated artist.

In one of the categories, Burna Boy’s Album ‘Outside’ will be competing with three other popular artistes for the “Album of the Year” award.

All of the albums in this category are with no-doubt fantastic and evergreen ― Adekunle Gold (Ire), Falz (Moral Instruction), and Kizz Daniel (No Bad Songz).

Full List of the Headies Award nomination below:

1. Best Recording Of The Yea

Adekunle Gold – Ire

Heal D World – Patoranking

Olanrewaju – Brymo

Uyo Meyo – Teni

Ye – Burna Boy

2. Best Pop Single

‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

‘Case’ – Teni

‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

‘Baby’ – Joeboy

3. Producer Of The Year

Phantom – ‘Ye’ by Burna Boy

Ozedikus – ‘Dumebi’ by Rema

Spellz – ‘Askamaya’ by Teni

Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

Kel-P Vibes – ‘Killing Dem’ by Burna Boy ft Zlatan\

4. Best Rap Album

‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz

‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga

‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ – Show Dem Camp

5. Best R&B/ Pop Album

1. ‘rare.’ – Odunsi (The Engine)

‘Outside’ – Burna Boy

‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel

‘Mayor of Lagos’ – Mayorkun

‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold

6. Best Music Video

‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters

‘Available’ (Patoranking) – Clarence Peters

‘Ire’ (Adekunle Gold) – Aje Films

‘Talk’ (Falz) – Prodigeezy

‘Jaiye’ (Ladipoe) – 88 Factor

7. Best R&B Single

‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE

‘Serenade’ – Funbi

‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni

‘Wishes and Butterflies’ – Wurld

‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay ft. Runtown

8. Best Collabo

‘Like’ – Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

‘One Ticket’ Kiss Daniel ft. Davido

‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

‘Killin’ Dem – Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan

‘Amaka’ – 2baba Ft. Peruzzi

9. Best Rap Single

1. ‘Talk’ – Falz

‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce

‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss ft. Olamide

‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini

‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

10. Best Vocal Performance(Male)

Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’

Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’

Nonso Bassey – ‘411’

Funbi – ‘Serenade’

Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’

11. Best Vocal Performance (Female)

GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’

Waje – ‘Udue’

Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’

Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’

Falana – ‘Repeat’

12. Next Rated

Rema

Joeboy

Fireboy DML

Victor AD

Lyta

Zlatan

13. Hip Hop World Revelation

Odunsi

Mayorkun

Wurld

Humblesmith

14. Lyricist On The Roll

YCEE – ‘Balance’

Boogey – ‘Implode’

Paybac – ‘Implode’

Ghost – ‘Crown’

Tec – ‘Crown’

AQ – ‘Crown’

15. Best Street-Hop Artiste

Erigga – ‘Motivation’

Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’

Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’

Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’

Lyta – ‘Time’

16. Best ‘Alternative’ Song

‘Cash’ – Lady Donli

‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems

‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille

‘Heya’ – Brymo

‘Ire’ – Adekunle Gold

17. Album Of The Year

‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold

‘Outside’ – Burna Boy

‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz

‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel

18. Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Davido

Tiwa Savage

Falz

19. Song Of The Year

‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

‘Dumebi’ – Rema

‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

‘Case’ – Teni

‘Leg work’ – Zlatan

‘Baby’ – Joeboy

‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

20. African Artiste Recognition

Master KG – Skeleton Moves (SOUTH AFRICA)

Afro B – Drogba (Joanna) (IVORY COAST)

Sauti Sol – Melanin (KENYA)

King Promise – CCTV (GHANA)

DJ Maphoriza – iWalk Ye Phara (SOUTH AFRICA)

21. Headies’ Viewer’S Choice

Mr Eazi

Burna Boy

Teni

Fireboy DML

Rema

Joe Boy

Wizkid

Davido

22 Best Performer

Falz

Tiwa Savage

Brymo

Yemi Alade

Adekunle Gold

23. Rookie Of The Year:

Crayon

Buju

Barry Jhay

Oxlade

