Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has said that he became a billionaire at 25 years of age due to hard work and commitment to duty.

Umahi, who made the declaration while interacting with leaders of Abakpa main market in Abakaliki, debunked social media reports that he owns shops at the market and built his house within one year.

He said: “I work very hard, I am not a poor person but a very, very rich person.

“You can’t use the state’s money and still do all these things (projects) we are doing. I don’t have any shop or any interest in the market.”

The governor also said rescinding some of the decisions on the relocation of the traders from the market was due to the intervention of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He also announced that the Abakpa market would now be designated and called Ebonyi Fruits and Vegetable Market.

“We presently have a special assistant on the market, the structures that are still strong are going to be renovated.

“The traders have two options: it is either you renovate it to our taste and become landlords or we do it on our own and you are no longer the landlord,” he added.

Umahi also announced that due to the intervention of CAN, the government had changed the date of the trader’s relocation to the state’s international market to January 10, 2020, instead of the original October 15, 2019.

He also ordered that some of the shops that were hitherto sealed in the market and re-opened be re-sealed due to the owners’ reluctance to withdraw their lawsuits against the government. (NAN)

