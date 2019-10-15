Vanguard Logo

HAPPENING NOW: Miscreants struggle to scoop fuel from leaking tanker (VIDEO)

Some miscreants have crowded a leaking tanker in a bid to scoop its content at Mile 2 as onlookers raise the alarm.

A video by our correspondents captured the energetic Nigerians dashing towards the leaking tanker with some of them desperate enough to mount the 33,000 litre-tanker.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Fire Service have been called upon to race to the scene in order to prevent possible fire explosion and loss of lives and properties.

