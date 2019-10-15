Handwashing: LAPO donates items to 2 schools in Lagos

An NGO, Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), says it has donated some items to two schools in Lagos State as part of the activities marking the 2019 Global Hand Washing Day.

The Regional Officer, LAPO Lagos Region 2, Mrs Sandra Asowata, presented the items to Premavel College, Meiran, and Mavelyn Nursery and Primary School, Dopemu in Lagos State.

Asowata, who said the Global Handwashing Day was marked annually on Oct. 15, listed the items to include: buckets with taps, disinfectants, soaps and hand towels.

According to her, theme for the 2019 Day is: “Clean Hands for All”, saying that it was very apt, because of the importance of handwashing to human health.

“Handwashing, also known as hand hygiene, is the act of cleaning hands for the purpose of removing soil, dirt, and microorganisms.

“If water and soap is not available, hands can be cleaned with ash Medical hand hygiene refers to hygiene practices related to medical procedures,’’ Wikipaedia, an online publication said.

Asowata said LAPO had already began an intervention in promoting handwashing in schools in Lagos as parts of its activities to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said: “LAPO is the leading institution enabling prosperity, excellent health and social justice in Africa.

“Global Hand Washing Day was established in 2008 and is celebrated on Oct. 15 every year.

“It is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of hand washing with soap as an easy and affordable way to prevent disease and save lives.”

According to her, this year’s theme follows the push to leave no one behind in the sustainable development agenda.

She noted inequalities in hand washing facilities and lack of effective hand washing promotion programmes could put individuals at higher risk for diseases that impact their health, education, and economic outcomes.

Asowata, while teaching the pupils the various steps of handwashing with soap and water, urged them to wash before eating and after the use of toilet.

The items were received on behalf of the Primarvel College by its Proprietress, Mrs Dola Ogundare, while Mrs Evelyn Okuma, Proprietress, Mavelyn Nursery and Primary School, received for her school.

They thanked LAPO for extending the exercise to their schools and for helping to create awareness on the importance of regular handwashing, especially among the young people. (NAN)

