Half of my cabinet may be women ― Gov Dapo Abiodun

to prioritize roads, education in 2020 budget

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has promised that women would constitute between 40 and 50 percent of his cabinet appointments.

Gov Abiodun also promised to prioritize road construction and rehabilitation as well as education for the Ogun West Senatorial District as the 2020 budget is being prepared.

Roads in the senatorial district were described as the worst in the State when the state government held a Town Hall meeting with critical stakeholders of the zone at Ilaro on Wednesday.

“I want to assure you that my cabinet will have if not 50 percent of women, it will have at least 40 percent. You voted for me to give you good governance and we will ensure that it cut across the nook and crannies of the state. “We will ensure we give over 100,000 women loan without interest,” he said he said at a town hall.

The governor promised that the era of non-implementation of the budget estimate was over, saying that he would ensure proper implementation of the 2020 budget when passed into law.

Prince Abiodun also said that Ogun State Government was taking full advantage of its strategic geographical location and as the industrial hub of the nation to improve its socio-economic development and create wealth for the people.

He described Ogun West as the engine room of the State. “We are taking maximum advantage of our geographical location as the largest economy in Africa and a window into the West Africa corridor.

“It is a self-evident truth that without the Ogun West Senatorial District, we cannot be Gateway State. I, therefore, consider this District a priority, not only because you are the engine room of the State, but the people are our priceless jewels.”

Governor Abiodun noted that the people of the zone have been in the forefront of the socio-economic development of the state with its status as the industrial hub, with increase in the number of industrial establishment and level of commercial activities.

He said hosting the meeting will strengthen the partnership of government with the people, as a way of having good input into the budget.

“We have come to learn how to ensure strategic allocation of our Commonwealth to cover projects and programmes that would have most meaningful impact on the people.

“We will take copious note of all your comments, recommendations, proposals and these will be taken as an important factor in the preparation process of the State Budget,” he added.

The general consensus of the people of the District at the town hall meeting was that the area has been neglected. The meeting had in attendance traditional rulers, elders and tradesmen, artisans and party stalwarts.Stakeholders had demanded that road rehabilitation be made the topmost priority for them.

The leaders took turns to lament the deplorable state of intra-city roads as well as those leading to villages, farmlands, and industrial hubs in the five local government areas of the zone.

The leaders also called for the resuscitation of moribund health facilities and human capital development. The stakeholders said the provision of the needed infrastructures would go a long way in further improving business and commercial activities in the senatorial district.

In his contribution, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the last election, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, said the budget process was good when it starts from the bottom. He called on the government to declare a state of emergency on road, as it was the major challenge in the district.

Also speaking, Senator Akin Odunsi from Ado-Odo/Ota, said although, Ogun West is the economic base of the State, it lacks good roads and other basic amenities. “Road infrastructure is very poor and if we do not want the industries to park and leave, these roads must be fixed. We also called for the resuscitation of the Gateway Hotel at Ota, which is now a wasteland,” he said.

Alhaji Mufutau Ajibola from Yewa North and Chief Olu Agemo from Yewa South called for the rehabilitation of Agbara- Atan- Ota as well as Ita-Oshin-Ibara roads.

In his contribution, Alhaji Yahaya Fadipe from Imeko-Afon in his own contribution urged the government to rehabilitate the Lafenwa-Imeko-Ilara road, while a higher institution should be established in the axis to improve the level of education.

Mrs. Iyabo Apampa in her contribution, called for more empowerment for women, while Mrs. Blessing Michael of African Girls Empowerment Initiatives called for the promotion of women through a partnership with government.

Representative of the National Youth Congress, NTC, called for 70 to 80 percent implementation of the budget to enable the people feel its impact.

Consultant to the Governor on Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, said the meeting was to get the aggregate position of the people with a view to producing People’s Budget that would bring development to the State.

