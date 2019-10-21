Gynecologist tasks pregnant women on antenatal visits

…as Sanusi Cares Foundation berth

By Chinelo Azike

An Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. Abosede Lewu has urged pregnant women to take antenatal visits seriously as proper monitoring of pregnancy will prevent complications such as placenta previa and placenta abruptio.

Lewu who noted that pregnant women die because they were not able to attend antenatal explained that when a woman gets consistent monitoring any problem could be picked early before it takes the women’s life or that of her baby.

Speaking during the formal launch of the Sanusi Cares Foundation’s (SC Foundation) Safe Motherhood project on maternal mortality, she identified placenta complications as one of the major killers of pregnant women in Nigeria.

“Every pregnant woman has to go to a hospital it doesn’t matter how experienced you think you have or how many children you’ve had before or how peaceful your previous experiences have been, just like every child is different, every pregnancy is different, every woman has to go to the hospital.

“In the case of placenta abruption where it separates from the womb, a baby can suddenly stop moving, a baby may not be growing appropriately, the mother’s sugar and blood may be low, so many things like malaria, all those leading causes of death among pregnant women can happen if you are not getting adequate monitoring.

She further noted that both placenta previa and placenta abruption are very dangerous because they persist with care both the mother and the child may die. “We are advocating that don’t be sick until you go to the hospital because you will always spend more money, so it is best to go early when you are healthy even if there is any problem you catch it at the very early stage.”

In his welcome address, the founder, Sanusi Cares Foundation, Mr. Sanusi Rasaq explained that the primary aim of SC Foundation was to assist people in his immediate community, Lagos State and Nigeria by extension through health and environmental advocacy and awareness programs as well as empowerment initiatives.

Rasaq explained that the foundation was born as a result of the challenges his wife underwent during pregnancy due to complications the doctors described as Placenta Previa, and later diagnosed to be placenta abruptio.

“My wife was referred from Randle General Hospital, Gbaja, to Lagos University Teaching Hospital on 31 December 2017 after spending up to seven days on bed rest. Glory be to God, she and the baby survived.”

He said the maiden event was to create awareness on the common placenta complications in pregnancy to activities to reduce deaths among pregnant women. As well as avert similar cases like my experience in the future.

