Gynaecologist advises mothers on pre- conception care for optimal delivery

Dr. Abdullahi Kabir of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, has advised mothers planning for new babies to seek pre-conception care, for optimal outcome during delivery.

Kabir gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.

According to him, the care is seeking to guide mothers on the right time to have babies and reduce the burden of having complications during ante-natal clinics and delivery.

“Preconception care is care given to a woman intending to have a baby. “Pregnancy should be planned, not accidental; during the period of pre- conception care, mothers will be advised on their plans.

“In the case of women living with HIV, diabetes or hypertension, the pre-conception care will review their drugs, and have basic knowledge on the health condition of the mother for positive outcome.

“Sometimes, babies are delivered with abnormalities as a result of the effects of drugs; but with this preconception care, the experts will manage the patient adequately and have optimal outcome during delivery.”

Kabir noted that the care would do away with problems associated with difficulties in conceiving by providing solutions, using appropriate drugs.

The gynaecologist said the care would also determine the risk involved in the pregnancy, for either the mother or the baby.

Kabir cautioned pregnant women on the need to attend complete ante-natal clinics, urging them to adhere to experts’ advice, which could safeguard the health of mothers and babies.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News